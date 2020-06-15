Mohan Babu Shares A Throwback Video From Film's Launch To Mark '25 Years Of Pedarayudu'

Mohan Babu’s Pedarayudu (1995), has completed 25 years today. Pedarayudu is a Ravi Raja Pinisetty directorial, starring Mohan Babu in a dual role. South industry’s evergreen actor, Rajinikanth also appeared in the movie in an important role. In nostalgia, remembering the good old days, veteran actor Mohan Babu has shared a throwback video from Pedarayudu's launch ceremony. Read ahead to know more-

Mohan Babu’s throwback video from Pedarayudu's launch ceremony

As Pedarayudu completes its silver jubilee, actor Mohan Babu shared a throwback video from Pedarayudu's launch ceremony. On June 15, 2020, Mohan Babu took to his official Twitter handle to post a nostalgic video. The caption of the video reads, “25 Years of Pedarayudu! What Memories!#Pedarayudu #25YrsOfPedarayudu”.

In the video posted by the actor, Senior NTR, Rajinikanth, Dasari Narayana Rao, D Ramanaidu, ANR, K Raghavendra Rao and others are seen meeting and greeting each other on the sets. The video instantly went viral and received 7,000 likes and 1,500 retweets in no-time.

Fans have also commented on the post, expressing how much they love the movie. Some comments read, “Rajinikanth Style and Anna Garu. Thanks for the video legend Mohan Babu garu”, “Annagaru unna kooda RT kottaleni Paristiti Nandamuri fans di", "What a coincidence..#25yearsforpeddarayudu IH and #13YearsOfSivajiTheBoss south 1st movie to collect 100&150cr RAJINI ni telugu audience ki connect chesina movie lo idhi okkati..role konchem a ayina ..movie lo impact matram rajini oora mass...last lo cigar Style”, and more.

Pedarayudu is a remake of Nattamai, a 1994 Tamil movie. The movie starred Sarath Kumar, Meena and Khushbu as lead characters. The movie earned a lot at the box office and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies. One of the most prominent moments from the video that has caught the fan’s attention is when Mohan Babu touched Rajinikanth's feet as a mark of respect. Reportedly, Rajnikanth had lent ₹45 lanks to Mohan Babu, back then, in order to help him complete the movie.

Mohan Babu has completed four decades in the South movie industry. The actor's popular dialogues have been compiled in a book, named the Dialogue Book. Mohan Babu will next be seen in Suriya’s upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru, playing the character of Bhaktavatsalam Naidu. In the Telugu movie industry, the movie has been titled as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

