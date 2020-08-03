Kajal Aggarwal & Vishnu Manchu Most Awaited Film Mosagallu To Cast The Actors As Siblings?

Vishnu Manchu is an Indian film actor, producer, and director in Tollywood movies and television. He is known for starring as a child artist in the film titled Ragile Gundelu and later in the Telugu action movie titled Vishnu. Currently, he is in the news for his upcoming movie called Mosagallu alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Mosagallu is a movie based on the biggest IT scam story that shook the entire world. Mosagallu cast includes Kajal Aggarwal as Anu, Vishnu Manchu as Arjun, Suniel Shetty as ACP Kumar, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra, and Navdeep, all of who would be seen in pivotal roles.

Vishnu Manchu & Kajal Aggarwal's role in Mosagallu

Vishnu Manchu & Kajal Aggarwal would be portraying the role of a brother-sister in the Vishnu Manchu's most awaited film of the year, Mosagallu. They have never been paired as siblings in any other movie before. The movie is being a director from Jeffrey Gee Chin, who is a known director from Los Angeles. Talented Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is handling the cinematography for Mosagallu. The film is being produced by Vishnu Manchu himself under his own production banner called 24 Frames Factor in association with AVA Entertainment.

Here is what the lead actor shared on his official Twitter account. The movie was actually scheduled to be released this time in theatres, however, the revised date will be announced any time soon. It is also said that Kajal underwent a special workshop for her role in Mosagallu.

Vishnu Manchu's movies

Currently, Vishnu Manchu is awaiting the release of his much-awaited film called Mosagallu. Apart from this, he hasn't announced about his upcoming acting ventures as of yet. While actors like Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Suniel Shetty would also be seen in Mosagallu which is considered to be one most hyped movies of this year.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has an interesting lineup of projects for her. Apart from Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. She will also be a part of the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya which is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. The actor will also feature in Ramesh Aravind’s Paris Paris. It is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. The movie will feature Aggarwal alongside Elli Avram, Vinaya Prasad, and Bhargavi Narayan in pivotal roles.

Promo Image courtesy: Vishnu Manchu Twitter

