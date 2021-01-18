Vishnu Vishal Shares Pictures From 'Indru Netru Naalai 2' Puja Ceremony, See Tweet Here

Indru Netru Naalai is a 2015 Tamil-language Indian science fiction comedy film, written and directed by R. Ravikumar in his debut feature. The film starred Vishnu Vishal, Karunakaran, and Miya in the lead while T. M. Karthik, P. Ravi Shankar, and Jayaprakash played supporting roles. Indru Netru Naalai 2 is all set to commence shooting soon and the makers recently held a puja ceremony as well for the auspicious beginning to the sequel of the 2015 sci-fi movie. Read on to know more about it.

Vishnu Vishal's Indru Netru Naalai 2 launched with a puja ceremony

The sequel of the 2015 Tamil language science fiction film Indru Netru Naalai was launched on Monday in a puja ceremony in Chennai. The second installment of the movie will mark the reunion of lead actors Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran. The first part was directed by R. Ravikumar, while the second will have Karthik Ponraj SP at its helm. Thirukumaran Entertainment, which had produced the first part, will bankroll the sequel as well.

The lead actor of the science fiction film, Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to share pictures from the puja held today and also wrote, "Travelling 'back in time', see you all in 'the future'." A time-travel comedy, Indru Netru Naalai featured Vishnu Vishal and Karunakaran in the lead roles, and they will reprise their roles from the first part. The rest of the Indru Netru Naalai 2 cast will be finalised soon. The music for the film will be composed by Ghibran, while the script will be penned by Ravikumar, the director of the first installment. See Vishnu Vishal's tweet here.

TRAVELLING 'BACK IN TIME'... SEE YOU ALL IN 'THE FUTURE'...#IndruNetruNaalai2

movie pooja held today..

Back with my buddies @icvkumar #karunakaran



Script by @Ravikumar_Dir



Directed by @karthikPonrajSP



Music @GhibranOfficial



Need ur love and support as always:) pic.twitter.com/0lO9wsvxyS — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) January 18, 2021

Vishnu Vishal's movies

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal is currently awaiting the release of his next film Kaadan, which also features Rana Daggubatti and has been directed by Prabhu Soloman. Vishal spoke about filming with elephants in Kaadan, which is a forest-based thriller, and stated that he is afraid of forest and nature but the movie communicates an important message that love is universal. You can see the poster of Kaadan here.

After a brief career in cricket, Vishnu Vishal started his acting career in the year 2009 playing the lead role in the sports film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, winning acclaim for his portrayal. His other films include Ratsasan, Katha Nayagan, Mundasupatti, Kullanari Koottam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran among others. Other than acting, Vishnu Vishal has also produced several Tamil movies.

Image Credits: Vishnu Vishal Official Instagram Account

