'Many Heroes And Producers Rejected It': Vishnu Vishal On His Film 'Ratsasan'

Vishnu Vishal, last seen in Ezhil's Jagajaala Killadi, in a recent interaction with an online portal, said that Ratsasan was rejected by many heroes and producers. Vishnu Vishal further revealed that 17 heroes denied working on the film, and 22 producers backed out of the project citing bizarre reasons. Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of that year.

Further during the interview, Vishnu Vishal exclaimed that many producers heard the story of Ratsasan and rejected it because they felt the movie would be unsuccessful. However, G. Dilli Babu and R. Sridhar did not feel that way. Thus, they bankrolled Ratsasan, and it turned out to be a box office success. The Vishnu Vishal starrer reportedly collected Rs 23 crores worldwide at the box office. Interestingly, the movie was recently remade into Telugu with Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

All about Ratsasan

Ratsasan, starring Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead, narrates the tale of sub-inspector, who targets teenage girls and kills them for his whim. The movie was directed by Ram Kumar. A few months ago, the Vishnu Vishal starrer premiered again on TV. Excited Vishnu Vishal shared the news on his social media. He said, "#Ratsasan just premiered again on Sun TV today:) Even after this long, I still get a lot of positive talk & appreciation for the film:) Inspires me to go bigger and better.. thank you all." (sic)

Vishnu Vishal's films

Vishnu Vishal will be next seen in Prabu Solomon's Kadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse, among others. The multi-lingual was slated to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the film.

Besides the upcomer, Vishnu Vishal has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has S.P. Karthi's Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand's FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of which are expected to hit the screen in the year ahead.

