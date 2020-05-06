Vishnu Vishal Reveals He Met Girlfriend Jwala Gutta For The 1st Time At Family Function

Vishnu Vishal of Raatchasan fame seems to be making the most of his time during the lockdown extension. The actor treated his fans with a question and answer session on Instagram. Vishu Vishal tried to answer most of the questions posted by fans. Amidst the session, the Kathanayagan actor revealed about his first meeting with girlfriend Jwala Gutta. Read details.

Vishnu Vishal says he met Jwala Gutta at a family function

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's social media updates speak volumes of their blooming love. In between the question and answer session on Instagram, Vishnu Vishal stated that he met Jwala Gutta during the sangeet ceremony of actor Vishal’s sister for the first time and then they became friends. After several meets, the duo fell in love with each other. Recently, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's B&W photo stormed the internet. Jwala also shared a pic with the Maaveeran Kittu actor and captioned it saying, "Missing those days when we played dress up."

For the unversed, Vishnu Vishal has a baby boy Aryan, with whom he posts many updates on his social media feed. The actor married Rajini Natraj, daughter of actor K.Natraj, in 2011. They welcomed their firstborn in 2017, however, due to problems known only to both of them, the couple parted ways in 2018.

Vishnu Vishal has two films lined up in the kitty for the coming years. He has been roped in for Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse, among others. The multi-lingual was slated to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the film.

Recently, he took to his social media to also reveal the teaser and first look of his upcoming outing, Mohandas. The film is speculated to be a psycho-thriller. The shooting of Mohandas will begin once the lockdown comes to an end. Vishnu Vishal is also doubling up as the film's producer and he will be bankrolling the project under his home banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz. Check out the teaser here.

