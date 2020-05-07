Vishnu Vishal Offers Helping Hand, Pays Full Salary To Technicians Of His Production House

Actor Vishnu Vishal who also runs production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz has been in the news lately after several media reports claimed that the actor paid full salaries to all technicians of his production venture. Although the actor kept mum and stayed away from commenting on the same, he recently reacted to the same when he was complimented on social media.

Director Arun Vaidyanathan wrote: "Read about @TheVishnuVishal taking care of the three creative teams, production staff & office staff with full salary so that they survive. With the uncertainty of COVID 19, his own projects...his gesture of reaching out is commendable. Charity begins from home. Inspiring!" (sic) Replying to his tweet, Vishnu Vishal wrote: "Thank you sir." Besides the director, other social media users too appreciated Vishnu Vishal's move.

Check out the post:

Thank you sir🤗 https://t.co/idqrcCzo1K — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) May 5, 2020

Also Read | After Pictures Of Jwala Gutta And Tamil Producer Vishnu Vishal Trigger Frenetic Speculation, Latter Opens Up About 'relationship Rumours'. Here's What He Said

Also Read | Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Make It Official With 'new Beginnings' Posts On New Year

Vishnu Vishal, who is on a hiatus from acting, is expected to make his Kollywood return with Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse, among others. The multi-lingual was slated to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the film.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal Misses Son Aryan During Lockdown, Pens Emotional Note

Recently, the first look poster of Vishnu Vishal's upcoming movie with Murali Karthick was recently released. The movie, titled Mohandas, is reportedly based on a real-life incident. The forthcoming movie's poster seems to have caught the attention of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal Reveals He Met Girlfriend Jwala Gutta For The 1st Time At Family Function

Besides the upcomer, Vishnu Vishal has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has S.P. Karthi's Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand's FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of which are expected to hit the screens in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.