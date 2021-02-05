Warina Hussain Learns Telugu For South Indian Debut Alongside Jr NTR? Watch Video

Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame posted a clip of herself speaking in Telugu on February 5. The actor is preparing for her debut in the South Indian film industry. She is allegedly currently in Hyderabad shooting for the film alongside Jr NTR, one of the biggest names of the South. According to the comments on the post, she has learned the language pretty well and is speaking currently. Many of her Twitter followers said that they were thrilled that she had picked up the language so well and expected to see her in more Telegu projects in the future. Some others asked her how she managed to get so proficient in the language in such a short time.

Also read: Not Warina Hussain, But Kareena Was The First Choice For 'Munna Badnaam' From Dabangg 3

Warina Hussain to make Telugu debut

Warina Hussain is seen wearing a light pink kurta with very light make-up. She has on some eyeliner and a very muted pink lipstick. The model turned actor’s make-up made her grey eyes pop prettily. Her hair framed her face beautifully as it ran down her neck in waves. It was the actor’s sweet smile at the end of the video that stole the show.

Also read: 'Salman Khan Changed My Life', Says Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain’s Bollywood debut did not make a mark in the box-office but it managed to get the actor noticed for her good looks and talent. Now she is moving down south for a fresh start. She recently wrapped up a project with Sharib Hashmi and Freddy Daruwala in Goa and has flown into Hyderabad to shoot for her next film.

Also read: Warina Hussain Spotted Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'The Incomplete Man' In Goa

A video was shared by Warina on her Twitter page earlier that gave a glimpse of Ramakrishna Cine Studios, the studio that houses NTR’s office. While the actor was not visible properly, she could be seen making her way into the studio. The team of the film has not yet made any official announcement on the lady lead of NTR 30 which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas, but after seeing the clip posted by Warina Hussain, fans are hoping that she will be the leading lady in the upcoming Telugu flick. Fans are excited to see the two work together as per comments on Twitter. Warina Hussain's videos made fans pretty much confirm that she will be seen alongside Jr NTR and people are extending a warm welcome to Warina on her debut in Tollywood.

Also read: Warina Hussain Calls Herself A 'badass Unicorn' After A Makeover Session; See Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.