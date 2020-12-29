Warina Hussain Spotted Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'The Incomplete Man' In Goa

Model-actor Warina Hussain, who debuted alongside Aayush Sharma in Salman Khan’s much-acclaimed film Loveyatri, is all set to star in the upcoming film, The Incomplete Man. Recently, a picture of the actor has been making rounds as she was spotted in Goa, shooting for her next, The Incomplete Man.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen giving some candid poses as she is reading her script. The actor also went on to look all stunning as she donned a glamorous attire. Warina Hussain can be seen donning a maroon coloured top along with blue jeans. She completed her look with a beige floral printed shrug and cream coloured heels.

She also opted for a middle parting braided hairdo, well-done brows, and nude makeup. The actor can be seen practising her lines along with her co-star Sharib. One can also notice the elaborated set in the background that consists of lights, wires, music system and much more. Take a look at the pictures below.

About the movie

The Incomplete Man is described as a supernatural thriller, helmed by Dhiraj Kotkar. The film also features Teena Singh, Sharib Hashmi, Alankrit Sahai, and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. The film chronicles the story of a bachelorette party that has gone wrong when the revellers realize that the house they're partying in is possessed by a supernatural power. The film is scheduled to be released in February next year.

About the actor

The actor finished her education at The New York Film Academy, and after a short period of time in the field of modelling and advertising, she decided to try her luck in movies. Warina Hussain made her film debut in Salman Khan produced film Loveyatri alongside Aayush Sharma in the year 2018.

Apart from that, the actor has also featured in rapper Badshah’s music video She Move It Like and appeared in a special dance number titled Munna Badnaam Hua from the movie Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan. The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handles and is also seen giving fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. Check out a few pictures below.

