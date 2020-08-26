Warina Hussain Calls Herself A 'badass Unicorn' After A Makeover Session; See Videos

Bollywood actor Warina Hussain treated her fans with the videos of her makeover session. She took to social media and shared a series of stories through her official Instagram handle. In the series of four clips, the actor showcased the procedure. Later on, Warina Hussain posted a photo on her Instagram feed featuring the final result. Check out Warina Hussian's Instagram stories and post:

Warina Hussain's makeover videos

Bollywood actor Warina Hussain is quite active on social media. Recently, she took to her official Instagram account and posted a series of stories showing her makeover session. In the first one, the actor is seen sitting on a chair. Warina Hussain donned a black sweatshirt and teamed it with a pair of shorts. She completed her look with a face mask. The actor captioned the story with ‘Makeover time’ on it. Check out her first story:

In the next story, Warina Hussain shows three colours in different bowls. She shows how they are ready to highlight her hair. In the third one, the actor demonstrates the procedure of her hair transformation. She is seen creating a mirror video while sitting on the chair. Warina Hussain captioned it with ‘let’s start’.

Warina Hussain shared the last story by that shows how the salon is removing the foil from her hair, marking the end of her hair makeover. Check out Warina Hussain’s makeover stories on social media:

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Warina Hussain's new look

The Bollywood actor also shared a post through her official Instagram account on August 25, 2020, Tuesday. She looks quite graceful in her recent photo after the makeover. In the caption accompanying her post, Warina Hussain expressed gratitude to artists Priyanka Borkar and Reshmaa Merchant for her new and fresh look. The actor penned, “now when I look at myself in the mirror, I see a unicorn... a badass unicorn ðŸ˜ðŸ’‡ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸ’¥ thank u @priyanka.s.borkar for this dope look! Resh thanks for the moral support ðŸ˜†I love u ðŸ–¤@reshmaamerchant” (sic). Check out her post on social media:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Did You Know 'Do Anjaane' Was Amitabh Bachchan's First Film With Rekha? Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.