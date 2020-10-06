'Moonwalk' Teaser Out: AK Vinod Pays Ode To Michael Jackson, Dancers Flaunt Their Moves

Recently, debutant director AK Vinod unveiled the official teaser of his upcoming film, Moonwalk. The 1 minute-10 seconds video shows a group of young boys who are passionate about dancing. They sail through the city and look for a place to practice their moves.

Moonwalk teaser sees the stars dancing in Michael Jackson's iconic style. "Don't be lazy, move your body" is their motto. The group of eight young boys indulges in their regular dancing sessions by playing music on the tape machine that was used by people in the 80s.

Moonwalk teaser out

Also Read | Michael Jackson's birth anniversary: Bollywood actors who nailed King of Pop's Moonwalk

About Moonwalk movie

Helmed by AK Vinod, Moonwalk movie is produced by Jasni Ahamed. The film is co-written by Vinod with Mathew Varghese and Sunil Gopalakrishnan. Produced under the banner of Firewood creatives, the music of Moonwalk is given by Prashant Pillai. Sharing the teaser of the film, the makers wrote, "Based on true events, the film follows the story of a bunch of youngsters from the backyards of a small town in India during the late 80s, who, inspired by the Michael Jackson mania, try to emulate his style and learn break dancing." The film is produced by Firewood Creatives. All the actors in the flick are newcomers.

Also Read |Riot Games boasts record 550,000 peak viewership in LCS Summer Split 2020

According to the report of Cinema Express, through Moonwalk, AK Vinod hopes to convey the vibes of a bygone era. Calling it a 'raw film', AK Vinod shared that dance was a big thing for people during their pre-degree days. So the film in a way is a trip down the memory lane, he added. More so, the director also stated that Moonwalk is not a 'glitzy, glossy piece'.

Adding to this, Vinod exclaimed that 'it is about persistently holding on to passion amidst all odds'. He continued that the team tried to give a sense of the atmosphere and the economic situation, at the time back in the 80s and 90s. Vinod opined that the sort of music and video cassettes were accessible to only a few affluent/middle-class folks back then. The film’s characters hail from the backyard of Thiruvananthapuram, in and around regions like Puthenthope and Kazhakoottam, stated the report.

Also Read |Moonwalker shares a stunning photo of Earth taken from Apollo 11 spacecraft in 1969

Also Read |Mohanlal pays heartfelt tribute to Malayalam actor Sarada Nair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.