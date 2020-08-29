Michael Jackson's Birth Anniversay: Bollywood Actors Who Nailed King Of Pop's Moonwalk

Michael Jackson is one of the most popular artists around the world. Called the “King of Pop,” he has inspired many people who follow his footsteps in dancing. There are a few Bollywood actors who have tried the famous 'Michael Jackson's Moonwalk' and has nailed it. On the occasion of MJ’s 62nd birth anniversary, here is a list of actors who have nailed the iconic step.

Bollywood actors who nailed Michael Jackson’s moonwalk

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva is considered as one of the greatest dancers in India. He has performed Michael Jackson’s moonwalk on several occasions. The actor-director has called MJ his inspiration in several media interviews. Fans even hail Prabhu Deva as the Indian counterpart of MJ. Prabhu Deva has showcased his dance skills in songs like Muqabala Muqabala, Urvashi Urvashi, Jadoo Ki Jhappi, Guleba, and many more.

Govinda

One of the popular actors from the 90s who has gained fame thanks to his dancing skills is Govinda. The actor himself has been an idol for many, from the audiences to his own collages. Govinda has displayed his ability to ace Michael Jackson's Moonwalk and style in various songs and events. His most prominent interpretation of MJ came in I Am A Street Dancer song from the 1986 film Ilzaam.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has amazed many with his smooth and crisp dancing skills. The actor is among the best dancers in Bollywood. He has incorporated Michael Jackson’s moonwalk at multiple events and in a few songs. He even paid a small tribute to MJ in Bang Bang's Title Track as he did some of the late artist's move in the song. Hrithik Roshan’s performances in songs like Tu Meri, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, Krazzy 4 Remix, and others have stunned many.

Shahid Kapoor

Much before gaining a tough image from Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has dazed his fans with his dance moves. Mauja Hi Mauja, Gandi Baat, Aai Paapi, Dhating Naach, are a few tracks where the actor displayed his dance skills. Shahid Kapoor did several Michael Jackson moves, including the moonwalk in Chance Pe Dance (2010). The movie has him showcasing his dance talent to the fullest.

Tiger Shroff

The young Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has grabbed the audiences’ attention for his dance and action skills from the beginning of his career. He has never shied away from showing his love for Michael Jackson, who he considers as his inspiration and idol. In 2014, he paid a tribute to MJ by performing his dance steps.

Promo Image Source - Stills from Bang Bang Title Track and Tiger Shroff's Tribute to the King MJ

