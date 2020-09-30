Mohanlal Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Malayalam Actor Sarada Nair

South Indian actor-producer Mohanlal paid tribute to Malayalam star Sarada Nair after her demise on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. He took to social media and shared a photo of the late actor through his official Twitter handle. Mohanlal wrote the tweet in the Malayalam language alongside his post, which translated as 'Tribute to Sarada Amma'.

Here is everything about actor Mohanlal’s recent post on social media about the late actor Sarada Nair that you must know. Read on:

Actor Mohanlal pays tribute to late Malayalam star Sarada Nair

Mohanlal took to Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Malayalam actor Sarada Nair through his official account on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. He shared a picture of the star on the micro-blogging platform. In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, the South Indian actor-producer wrote, “Tribute to Sarada Amma” in the Malayalam language. Check out Mohanlal’s photo for late star Sarada Nair on the micro-blogging site.

Fans and followers remember late actor Sarada Nair

Within a few hours, numerous fans and followers of Mohanlal paid condolences to late actor Sara Nair’s family. The actor- producer’s Twitter post garnered more than 1200 retweets, 15 quote tweets, and 4800 likes. His followers and fans took to the comments section of the tweet to remember the late actor and her performances in various movies.

While some shared how they hoped for her soul to rest in peace, others added emojis like joined hands to convey their thoughts. Here are some of the responses by fans and followers on Mohanlal's Twitter post that you must check out:

Malayalam actor Sarada Nair passed away on September 29, 2020, Tuesday, at her residence in Palakkad. Mohanlal confirmed the news about her demise through his social media handle. The late actor was reportedly facing age-related problems and was under treatment. Sarada Nair had appeared in numerous Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil movies. Moreover, she shared the screen space with Mohanlal in the song Kanmadathile Manjakkiliyude Moolipattunde from Kanmadam, which released in 1998. She essayed the role of the actor’s grandmother in the movie.

