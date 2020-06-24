'Sufiyum Sujatayum' Trailer Out; Fans Laud Aditi Rao Hydari & The Music Of The Film

Recently, the trailer of one of the much-awaited Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, was dropped by the makers. The trailer took the internet by storm, as many fans were gushing around the performance of the lead cast, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya. From calling it 'fascinating' to 'an angelic beauty', here the reaction of fans for Aditi Rao Hydari's Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer.

Fascinated by the trailer of #SufiyumSujatayum. Every single frame of @aditiraohydari looks like a beautiful painting. She's too good here. This movie will have another exceptional acting performance from her.ðŸ‘ŒSpecial mention to @mjayachandran's music. ðŸ‘ https://t.co/RbHfp7zWSr — George (@VijayIsMyLife) June 24, 2020

Witnessing flawless beauty @aditiraohydari in the trailer of #SufiyumSujatayum. Can't wait to watch this flick. Hey @aditiraohydari you look adorable in this trailer..#SufiyumSujatayumOnPrime pic.twitter.com/gyb8HQKlan — Mister..!! (@sridhar_musings) June 24, 2020

#SufiyumSujatayum The trailer is good specially the music!! Hope the film lives up to the trailer!! @aditiraohydari is divine ðŸ¥° — Aeishwariya (@aeis_raje) June 24, 2020

Looks like a predictable Hindu Muslim Love storyâ¤ï¸ðŸ˜ But music and cinematography will be nyc i guess Watching this movie for the adorable loving beautiful frames of @aditiraohydari ðŸ˜ especially in half saree



Watch the trailer of #SufiyumSujatayumhttps://t.co/FBk7ZVovFL pic.twitter.com/ncUzdbP6za — G!R! Ramki (@giri_prasadh_r) June 24, 2020

Watch Sufiyum Sujatayum trailer below:

Details of Sufiyan Sujatayum

The movie will release in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This upcoming flick will also mark Aditi's return to the Malayalam film industry after 14 years. Prajapathi was Aditi's debut film which was in Malayalam. She was seen in many Hindi, Tamil, Telegu & Marathi films but not Malayalam after her debut.

Sufiyum Sujatayum will also mark Jayasurya's fourth collaboration with Vijay Babu and his banner Friday Film House. His first three collaborations were Aadu, Aadu 2, and the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. Reports also point out that they might be making a biopic on actor Sathyan. On the other side, composer M Jayachandran has scored music for the romantic musical.

Aditi Rao Hydari also announced the film's release date on her Instagram handle. The star posted a picture of the movie's poster with the caption - "And we have a date! 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', the first-ever Malayalam movie to release through OTT will be streaming on Prime Video from July 3rd 2020". Many of her fans had quite a pleasant reaction to the post.

The lead actor, Jayasurya has said that Sufiyum Sujatayum will depict the incomplete love-story of a beautiful girl. He will play the role of the husband to Aditi’s character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife’s love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. There is a lot that the makers and actors will try to convey through the film.

The leading lady, Aditi Rao Hydari, has also said that the film is an innocent love story, where love is burdened by prejudices and discrimination. The movie will be narrated with a lot of sensitivity and honesty. Sharing her experience, Aditi added that she had a great time working on the movie. She further said it was challenging to work with some brilliant colleagues and crew members. The actor concluded that she is hoping that the audience will make their own special connection to the characters and the story.

