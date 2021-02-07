When Dhanush's Wife Sent Him A Bouquet After Seeing His Performance In Kadhal Konden

Indian Actor Dhanush who is known for his work primarily in Tamil cinema has appeared in over 40 films in the course of his career. Dhanush's debut film was Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was a coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Raanjhanaa.

Aishwarya R. Dhanush is an Indian film director and singer who is also the wife of actor Dhanush. She is the daughter of celebrated veteran actor and superstar Rajinikanth. Aishwarya made her directional debut with the movie 3 which starred her husband Dhanush.

Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya have been married since 2004, the couple also has two children together namely two sons, Yatra and Linga. Quite sometime back, Aishwarya had shared the story of the couple's romance in an interview with JFW. In the interview, Aishwarya had spoken quite candidly about their love story saying that them getting together was "god's will" and that it was "destined to happen".

Dhanush trivia

In the throwback interview with JFW, Aishwarya went on to say that she admitted that the news of their marriage was too sudden and claimed it all happened very fast and they were both too young. She said that by the time they realized there was something between them, they were already married. She spoke about how she met her now-husband and actor Dhanush and the story is quite interesting.

Aishwarya told JFW that she was at Albert Theatre where she went to watch Kadhal Konden, where surprisingly Dhanush was present as well. Aishwarya apparently sent him some flowers and a note praising his performance in the film to which the actor personally responded saying thank you. She noted that this was how the couple started speaking and were married to each other six months after this interaction. Since much of the 'Dhanush Trivia' is available anywhere online, this little trivia about his relationship with his sweetheart wife is not a widely known fact. The couple does not post a lot of their pictures together on Instagram but Aishwarya did share a post on Dhanush's 37th birthday. Take a look below.

Dhanush's movies

Dhanush's movies have mostly been a list of box office hits coupled with entertaining stories. Two of his early movies, Polladhavan and Yaaradi Nee Mohini, helped the actor gain stardom and success and both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Dhanush has only continued his journey to success with films like 3, Maryan, Anegan, Kodi, Vadachennai and Asuran and many more. Vadachennai emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, while Asuran entered the '100 Crore Club' with the movie reaching 100cr within only a month of its release.

