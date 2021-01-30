Dhanush's 'Karnan' New Poster Out; Makers To Announce 'a Big Update' On January 31

A couple of days back, Dhanush’s Karnan, a rural drama, made the headlines after the film’s music composer Santosh Narayanan said on Twitter that he watched the film and was impressed with it. Now, it has been announced by the makers that a big announcement will be made tomorrow (January 31, 2021) about the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal Dhanush’s first look from the film as they promised on the New Year. Take a look at the teaser poster here!

More about Dhanush's 'Karnan' movie

On New Year's Day 2021, the filmmakers of the rural drama revealed a new poster of Dhanush's Karnan, where the Asuran star was seen riding a horse with a sword in his hand. While releasing the poster, the makers also revealed that the first look poster of Dhanush will be released soon.

Tamil movie Karnan has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady. As the director previous movie, Pariyerum Perumal was acclaimed by fans and critics alike, his latest Tamil movie Karnan is eagerly awaited by fans. The film crew has announced that a major update on the Karnan movie is coming on January 31 at 11 am.

Karnan's release date has yet to be announced by the makers. The film also stars Gauri Kishan of 96 fame in a key role, while popular Mollywood star Lal will be seen playing a key role. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush's upcoming films

According to Pinkvilla, Dhanush also has other movies lined up for 2021 like Karthik Subbaraj’s untitled movie which is about a gangster. Pictures of Dhanush in a handlebar moustache went viral from the sets. According to reports, this portion of the movie is from a flashback sequence. Parts of Karnan were reportedly shot in London and other places in the UK. The movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in pivotal roles.

Dhanush will also be returning to Hindi films with Atrangi Re, which is lined up for 2021. This movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. Apart from that, he is also starring in a Hollywood film by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo titled The Grey Man. The movie stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. The film is based on the adaptation of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

