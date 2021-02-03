Dhanush Has His 'fingers Crossed' For The Theatrical Release Of 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Jagame Thandhiram star Dhanush took to Twitter in order to express his desire to see his next film get a theatrical release as well.The tweet below sees Dhanush expressing that he shares the sentiments of the exhibitors, distributors and his fans alike. The Kollywood superstar concluded his tweet by simply saying "Fingers Crossed". The tweet can be found below as well as on Dhanush's Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 2, 2021

The tweet above follows the speculations that Jagame Thandhiram release date may see the film directly making it to an OTT platform of repute post the rumours of a fallout between the actor and the producer of the film. The makers and Dhanush himself, shortly after the same, did assure fans that the film will get a theatrical release. However, as of this writing, a clarification as to the fate of the film's release is awaited. Details regarding Jagame Thandhiram release date will be shared as and when the Jagame Thandhiram cast or makers provide any clarification in connection to it.

About Jagame Thandhiram:

In the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Dhanush will be seen in the skin of a dreaded outlaw. Additionally, images of Dhanush sporting a handlebar mustache from the sets of Jagame Thanthiram also surfaced online and was quick to go viral on social media as well. A first look poster, featuring the film's main lead, can be found below.

On the work front, Dhanush has yet another release, titled Karnan, in the pipeline. Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj, who previously directed the commercially and critically acclaimed film, Pariyerum Perumal, which was released in 2018. The producer of the film recently released a teaser trailer of the same that has details regarding the month in which Karnan will be viewable by the audience members. The release announcement video can be found below.

Release announcement video:

