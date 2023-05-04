Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor To Star In Yash Raj Spy Film?

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have worked in Yash Raj’s spy universe films Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger respectively. Now, the rumours of the two actresses working together on a forthcoming female centric spy film are making rounds on the internet. LetsCinema reported on Thursday that YRF is developing a high-budget project featuring Deepika and Katrina.

According to the LetsCinema report, the YRF quote read, “We have movies in the West where Hollywood actresses lead a spy universe but it will be a first in India. Of course, we have had smaller films but this would be the first time that a big studio would mount something on a huge scale.” There is no title for the movie yet. The script is currently being written. The Deepika-Katrina starrer will be released following War 2 and Tiger 3.

#LetsCinema Exclusive: YRF is developing a high-budget female centric spy film which stars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/fi4MAvXP0q — LetsCinema (@letscinema) May 3, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in the film?

After the news of this new project broke on the Internet, netizens expressed their desire to see Ranbir Kapoor as the villain in the film. One wrote, “Make ranbir kapoor the villain and it's a sure shot blockbuster (sic).” Another user commented, “Cast Ranbir as the villain. Box office will be shattered. Pun unintended.”

Make ranbir kapoor the villain and it's a sure shot blockbuster — Badass Banker (@Badass_BankErr) May 3, 2023

Cast Ranbir as the villian

Box office will be shattered.



Pun unintended😁 — Saiprasad Chavan (@Saiprasad04) May 3, 2023

I want Ranbir to play as antagonist here too — Deb (@dbbd22) May 3, 2023

Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif's upcoming releases

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently filming for Nag Ashwin's Project K and Siddharth Anand's Fighter. She will also join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as the lady Singham. Additionally, the actress reportedly has a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film, Tiger 3. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on his upcoming project, Merry Christmas. The actress will be starring alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the film.