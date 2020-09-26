When SP Balasubrahmanyam donated Nellore ancestral home to Kanchi Math for a noble cause

The death of one of the greatest singers in the history of Indian films, SP Balasubrahmanyam left his fans in grief. The Padma Bhushan winner left behind a legacy of over 40,000 songs in multiple languages and genres. Fans have been recalling his memories by sharing moments of the legend and one such moment had been when he had donated his ancestral home to the Kanchi Math.

When SP Balasubrahmanyam donated home to Kanchi Math

SP Balasubrahmanyam was known to be a religious person and had donated his ancestral home located at Tipparajuvari Street in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore to the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham so that it could be used to run a Vedic school in February this year.

The Aate Jaate singer had even participated in the rituals of the ceremony, by reciting holy verses. Even the video had then surfaced online.

SP Balasubramaniam famous singer has donated his ancestral home at Nellore to Kanchi Math. He is singing in the presence of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his home in Nellore which he donated. pic.twitter.com/cRVEHPIYLv — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) February 12, 2020

He had invited Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham to be a part of the momentous event in Nellore.

Balasubrahmanyam had then expressed his gratitude to Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami for providing him this opportunity. The seer then had words of praise for the singer’s father Sripathi Panditaradhyula Sambamurthy for conducting Thyagaraja Smaranotsavams.

SP Balasubrahmanyam no more

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who won 6 National Awards among others in a career spanning five decades, passed away at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on Friday after battle with COVID-19 since August 5. The legend’s last rites were conducted at the Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallore district on Saturday with full state honours. Tributes poured in not just from the biggies of the film industry, but also some Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

