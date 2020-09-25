SPB Death: Mohanlal Condoles Veteran's Demise, Says 'a True Loss To The World Of Music'

The legendary playback singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last today on September 25, 2020. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai after he was tested positive for COVID-19 in August. The official statement released by the hospital states that he breathed his last at 1.04 p.m. after he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. Many prominent personalities, including Mohanlal, mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Take a look:

Mohanlal mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam’s death

Mohanlal shared a photo of SPB and wrote, “A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace”. Mohanlal and SP Balasubrahmanyam came together for a few songs, which include Paal Nilavile. The song was from 1993 released film Butterfly, directed by Rajiv Anchal. The movie featured Mohanlal in the lead role and the song was composed by Raveendran. The duo again collaborated for the song Nenjil Kanjabaanam which was composed by SP Venkatesh. They have also collaborated for the film, Gandharvam, which was a massive box-office hit. Take a look at Mohanlal's tweet below:

A true loss to the world of Music...Heart breaking ... May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/3KG1JOcGLG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 25, 2020

Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth mourn SPB's death

On the other hand, Rajinikanth wrote, “#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ...” and shared an adorable video. Kamal Haasan shared a tribute video and expressed how the SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise is a significant loss. Take a look at the tweets below:

#RIP Balu sir ... you have been my voice for many years ... your voice and your memories will live with me forever ... I will truly miss you ... pic.twitter.com/oeHgH6F6i4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 25, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at the age of 74

Popularly known as SPB, SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4, 2020. However, he was on a ventilator for a few days. On September 25, the news of S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s demise has left the entire music industry and country shocked. The doctors at the MGM healthcare released an official statement on September 23, in which they described that the health condition of him had deteriorated. The statement also says that he was extremely critical and needed close monitoring.

About SP Balasubrahmanyam

The National Award-winning singer SP Balasubrahmanyam marked his debut as a singer with the 1966 released Telugu movie titled Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna. After kickstarting his career, the singer went on to record songs in various languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. In addition to being a prolific singer, he was also a voiceover artist and well-known actor. For his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, the late musician had received two civilian awards as well, which include a Padma Shri in the year 2001 and Padma Bhushan in the year 2011.

