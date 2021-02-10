'Drishyam 2': Mohalal Shares New Promo, Asks Fans Whether Georgekutty Is 'lucky Or Smart'

After asking fans to share their theories about his highly-anticipated family thriller Drishyam 2, Malayalam megastar Mohanlal has dropped a brand new promo of the Jeethu Joseph directorial on his Twitter handle. A couple of days after releasing the much-awaited Drishyam 2 trailer On Wednesday, the five-time National Film Award-winning actor has now hiked fans' excitement about the film's release a notch higher after unveiling a new 30-second promo of the upcoming film. The Mohanlal starrer, which was originally slated to have a theatrical release, will now premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021.

Mohanlal shares new promo ahead of Drishyam 2's release

The much-talked-about sequel of the 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam has become the talk of the town yet again, ever since the makers dropped its trailer on YouTube on February 6. The sequel of the Jeethu Joseph directorial comes after seven years from its original release and fans are extremely excited to find out what Drishyam 2 has in store for them. Ahead of the family thriller's release on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on February 19, team Drishyam 2 has been actively promoting the film on social media.

On February 10, lead actor Mohanlal released a new promo of the film and asked fans to share their take on whether Georgekutty is "Lucky or Smart". In the latest promo, three men are seen discussing Georgekutty's case in front of a police officer as they reveal that the cops couldn't find a single lead against Georgekutty in six years. It is shown that his case has been re-opened and the police officers try their level best to crack it this time around. Furthermore, the promo also reveals that he has become a "big businessman" now, suggesting that the police "cannot even touch him" now.

Check out the promo shared by Mohanlal's Twitter handle below:

About Drishyam 2 cast

Along with Mohanlal, actors including Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath and Siddique will be seen reprising their roles from the original film in Drishyam 2. In addition to them, the film will also star Murali Gopy, Saikumar, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Aneesh G. Menon and others in key roles. Watch the trailer of Drishyam 2 on YouTube below:

