Mohanlal's Next 'Drishyam 2' Faces Trouble With Its Theatrical Release; Here's Why

There has been a lot of excitement and wait for the Drishyam 2 movie, and the film is finally heading for a release. While the news of its release would have come as a piece of great news for all Mohanlal fans, the film seems to have hit a speedbump, as its theatrical release is not being given permission. It is being said that the theatrical release of the film would not be allowed by the Kerala Film Chamber.

Problems for theatrical release of Drishyam 2 movie

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to its first film, which received massive success and was also remade in four different Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The strong plot of the film and its popularity drove the makers to create a sequel of the film, that would take over from the plot which saw the end of the previous one. With all kinds of speculations being made about the release of the film, Kerala Film Chamber has declared that they would not allow a theatrical release of the film, according to english.mathrubhumi.com.

They have said that they would not allow the theatrical releases of any film that would opt for an OTT release as well. They further said that this rule would not change for any person, be it a debutant or a major star like Mohanlal himself. Drishyam 2 will also be released on a major OTT platform, Amazon Prime, and is hence, facing troubles with the film chambers regarding its theatrical release. This would be the first Mohanlal film that would release in theatres if everything goes well for the film.

There is no word yet from Mohanlal or any other interested parties about this issue. The cast of Drishyam 2 includes Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath along with Mohanlal himself. The shooting of this film was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, but was eventually finished while following the Covid-19 protocols provided by the government. Drishyam 2 release on February 19 on Amazon Prime.

