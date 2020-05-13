Who Is Rana Daggubati's Girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj? Here's All We Know About Her

On Monday, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati took to social media to confirm his relationship and announce his engagement. Sharing a picture with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj, the actor wrote: "And she said Yes :)."(sic) The news comes as a surprise to many, who have been sending across wishes to the couple. Interestingly, not many know that Miheeka Bajaj is akin to the film industry, and is a friend to Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and she had even attended the former's wedding in Mumbai. So, here is all you need to know about Miheeka Bajaj.

Who is Rana Daggubati's girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj?

A businesswoman, smitten and inspired by her mother, Miheeka Bajaj runs an event management company named Dew Drops Design Studio. Daughter of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand, Miheeka was born to an affluent family in Hyderabad. Miheeka completed her schooling in Hyderabad and has her family settled there. However, owing to her work she often shuttles between Mumbai and Hyderabad, revealed Miheeka in an old interview.

Miheeka Bajaj's profession

A graduate from Chelsea University, Miheeka Bajaj, started her event management company in late 2017. Her first client reportedly was the Young Presidents' Organization (US), after which, the young businesswoman has organised some eminent wedding and parties in Mumbai and Hyderabad. She recently extended support to the marginalised during the pandemic by providing them essential food items with the help of Hyderabad police.

Miheeka Bajaj's hobby

Miheeka Bajaj in an old interview revealed that she loves cooking, and exclaimed it to be one of her favourite hobbies apart from devouring her favourite dishes. She also revealed that she loves writing, and gifting. Interestingly, she is so intrigued by gifting that she plans to open a company dedicated to luxury gifting soon.

Miheeka Bajaj's photos with friends and family

Miheeka Bajaj, who seems to be dating Rana Daggubati for some time now will be soon tying the knot. Reports have it that the couple will enter the wedlock after the nationwide lockdown finishes.

