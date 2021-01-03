Yash Starrer 'KGF 2' Shoot Inches Towards Completion, Team To Wrap Up By Mid-January

Fans of the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 who are eagerly waiting to watch the teaser of the film on January 8, will be delighted to know that the shooting of the film is about to end. The team is yet to film just one scene with the entire star cast. According to Filmibeat, the film is expected to wrap up the last schedule by the second week of January.

KGF2 to complete by mid-January

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film had to be put on hold, but since October 2020, lead actor Yash has been trying really hard to complete the shooting. A source close to Yash told the entertainment portal that the actor is working hard to shoot the climax for quite a while now.

According to the source, the last schedule was planned around New Year’s. Yash has been juggling between work and family and as soon as the lockdown got over he and the team have worked endlessly to wrap up the shoot's last schedule. The source further added and explained the precautionary measures that were adopted by the entire team. He said that everybody followed all the protocols that were put up and all of them worked hard, especially in these testing times even if it meant for the shoot to take longer to wrap up.

Earlier, the team finished shooting the climax sequence of Prashanth Neel’s directorial film KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. KGF: Chapter 2 also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoot's wrap. "An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

In the sequel, Yash will be seen starring alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The scale of the project has been notched up in the second installment to match its performance-wise where the cast and crew have worked relentlessly for the past few months.

(Image credit: KGF:Chapter2/ Instagram)

