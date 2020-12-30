'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt Performs His Own Action Scenes, Asks Team To Not Simplify Stunts

Post recovering from his ailment, actor Sanjay Dutt jetted off to Bengaluru to shoot the intricate climax action sequence for his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor who will be seen playing the role of chief antagonist Adheera in the much-awaited film has bowled the entire crew with his zeal to perform all the stunts by himself.

Sanjay Dutt's passion for performing stunts

According to Bollywood Hungama, one of the eyewitnesses from the shoots revealed that looking into the health conditions of the actor, director Prashanth Neel and Yash had suggested simplifying Sanjay’s stunts. But the actor was reluctant in simplifying his stunts and instead said that easing them will be like an insult for him.

As per the source, the Sadak 2 actor was adamant about performing the stunts the way it was written without any compromise. He also said that Sanjay Dutt did the stunts without using a body double. On describing the conditions in which Sanjay Dutt performed his stunts, the source said that the locations where the fight was shot were filled with dust. Thinking about the heath of the actor, Yash had suggested the team to clean the place and sanitized it properly before every shot, but Sanjay refused. The 61-year-old actor opined that cleaning the place would kill the aesthetic beauty of the scene.

Meanwhile, the entire team has finally finished shooting the climax sequence of his much-awaited action drama KGF: Chapter 2. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoot's wrap. "An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see KGF Chapter2 only on the big screen," he tweeted. Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March. The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team. "KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot🎥 The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life ⚔ @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always🔥

An end to the climax shoot👏Cant wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen🙏 pic.twitter.com/7EZSAnWehY — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 20, 2020

