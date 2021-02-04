Yen Peyar Anandhan Review: Netizens Call It "Superb" And Give It A Thumbs Up

Another Tamil language film has released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime this February. Directed by Sridhar Venkatesan, this indie suspense thriller film stars Santhosh Prathap and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles. Netizens took to social media to share their reviews about the film and revealed whether others should watch it or not.

Plot of the movie Yen Peyar Anandhan

The plot of the film revolves around Sathya, who is a short filmmaker. After years of waiting, he is all set to shoot for his first feature film, which in the film he describes as “a big-budget, the commercial project’. However, a shocking event takes place just before Sathya embarks on his new journey.

He gets abducted by a group of people just as he is about to begin the shoot of his debut feature film. The identity of the kidnappers is unknown, the question lingers, what do they want from Sathya. Will he ever be able to work on his dream project. Apart from that, as the movie unfolds, the characters in the film teach Sathya valuable lessons about cinema and filmmaking.

Yen Peyar Anandhan review by netizens

Soon after the film released on Amazon Prime, a number of netizens flocked to social media platforms to share their reviews about the film. A number of netizens praised the premise of the film and stated that the team of the film has been made well. Several other netizens wrote on social media that the movie has explained well what cinema represents and what a good movie should be like.

How a movie should be..what a movie should contains..Why people do watch movies..How a movie is important to the society..All these aspects explained emotionaly and satirically..Hats off to @Sridhar_Dir for making #YenPeyarAnandhan ..ðŸ‘ðŸ™ðŸ» @Actorsanthosh did an amazing job..ðŸ‘ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/VkFezn3cIg — Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) February 4, 2021

Several other netizens also took to social media and appreciated the director of the film, Sridhar Venkatesan for the film. Many other netizens also appreciated the lead actor and other cast members’ acting performance in the movie. Several netizens called the film a must watch, check out some of the reviews from the netizens about the film below.

Review of Yen Peyar Anandhan: Users on IMDb have rated the film as 7.4/10.

Yen Peyar Anandhan Cast

The movie is an independent film, written and directed by Sridhar Venkatesan. The film was selected to be a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Film Festival and was released in November 2020. Starring Athulya Ravi as Savithri, Santhosh Prathap as Sathya, Arun Athma as Anandhan and Deepak Paramesh as Anwar, Yen Peyar Anandhan is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer of the film below.

