YouTuber Gayathri Roasts Actor Who Asked Her To Do Only ‘cookery Shows’; Serves A Recipe

Popular YouTuber Gayathri, who is known for her blunt and sarcastic roast videos, recently gave a befitting reply to a Malayalam films actor who had asked her to 'stop giving criticisms and focus on doing cookery shows'. Gayathri shared a quirky satirical video wherein she can be seen giving a reality check to the actor in question in the form of a cooking recipe, without once disclosing his identity.

Gayathri can be seen starting the video by stating sarcastically that the best thing a girl can do on YouTube is to share cookery videos. Gayathri further says that if you are a girl and if you have a family, you should only indulge in cooking, further taking a dig at the actor's statements.

YouTuber Gayathri sarcastically schools her critic

The YouTuber then goes on to take a dig the actor who is reportedly also a mimicry artist in her own quirky way but without taking his name throughout the video. She declares that she will be sharing the recipe of a 'digestive juice' in the video. She says that this is the ideal drink which the actor needs since he cannot 'digest' a woman expressing her opinion or criticisms freely. Gayathri says that the first ingredient needed for the juice is some dry ginger powder which should be taken from old ginger but not as old as the 'actor's outlook'.

Gayathri takes a dig at his outlook

Gayathri further mentions the next ingredient to be some mint leaves. She says that this is needed because the actor kept mentioning his qualifications like BA and LLB while taunting her. But she adds that he might have forgotten that he had failed his LLB and mint leaves will be useful to sharpen his memory due to this reason. The next ingredient mentioned by Gayathri is lemons. She said that lemons will help the actor to take some criticisms.

Gayathri also mentions apple cider as an 'international ingredient' for the juice. She states the reason for this is because her critic seemed to allegedly not be able to differentiate between what can be joked about and what can't. The person in question had lashed out at Gayathri who had called out his mimicry and jokes to be 'sexist and insensitive'.

