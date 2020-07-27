Dhanush Starrer 'Karnan' First Look To Be Out Soon, Makers Reveal Date

Dhanush, last seen in RS Durai Senthilkumar's Pattas, will be ringing in his 37th birthday on Tuesday, July 28. On Dhanush's birthday, the makers of his forthcoming movie Karnan will be releasing the title look and a glimpse of Karnan's shooting footage. Director Mari Selvaraj and Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu shared the news on social media. They wrote: "Title Look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan from July 28! @dhanushkraja #MaariSelvaraj @Music_Santhosh #KarnanTitleLook." (sic)

Check out the post

Karnan, starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, marks the Kollywood debut of the latter. The forthcoming movie is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. During an old interview with an online portal, Selvaraj revealed the reason behind the title of the film. He said that Karnan is Dhanush's character's name in the movie, and hence the title. Karnan also features Yogi Babu and Malayalam actor Lal in pivotal roles. The shooting of the Dhanush starrer commenced early this year.

Meanwhile, makers of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj starrer Jagame Thandiram are planning to release the first single of the upcomer. Sharing the news, leading lady Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote: "First Single from July 28." (sic) Check out the post:

Jagame Thandiram, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

What's next for Dhanush?

Dhanush will be next seen in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. The movie, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in the lead, narrates a heart-wrenching love story set in the heartland of India. The shooting of Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer was started early this year. However, was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Atrangi Re is produced under the studios T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

(Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

