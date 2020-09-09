'#Alive' Cast: Take A Look At The Lead Cast Of The New Korean Zombie Movie

#Alive is a new Korean movie on Netflix that revolves around a zombie apocalypse. The movie is based on the 2019 script Alone by Matt Naylor who co-adapted his script with Cho. The film has been very well received by fans worldwide and the actors have been commended well for their performance in the film.

#Alive did very well at the box-offices in South Korea before it came on Netflix. Take a look a the entire cast of the film in the article below:

'#Alive' cast - Main actors

Yoo Ah-in as Oh Joon-woo

Yoo Ah-in plays the role of Oh Joon-woo in the cast of #Alive. Yoo is the main character in the film. Yoo plays the role of a gamer in the film who is barely struggling to stay alive. He has been seen in many movies like Punch (2011), Secret Love Affair (2014), Veteran (2015) and The Throne (2015) before #Alive. Critics also loved his carefree performances.

Park Shin-hye as Kim Yoo-bin

Park Shin-hye plays the role of Kim Yoo-bin in the #Alive cast. Park helps Yooh a lot in the film. She is the only reason Yoo stays alive. The makers have left it unclear as to why she helps Yoo in the film. She has been seen in many series like You're Beautiful (2009), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), and Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019).

#Alive Korean Movie - Supporting cast

Lee Hyun-wook as Lee Sang-chul

Lee Hyun-wook plays the role of Lee Sang-chul in the #Alive movie. Lee has been seen in many TV serials like Haechijianha (2020) as Min Chul-Hyun, Seom. Sarajin Saramdeul (2016) as Suk-Hoon and in Pyojeok (2014) as Jo Sang-Woo.

Oh Hye-won as the policewoman

Oh Hye-won plays the role of the policewoman in the #Alive cast. She has also been seen in Designated Survivor: 60 Days (2019) and The Last Princess (2016). Even though her role was small, her work was still appreciated by critics and fans.

Jeon Bae-soo as a masked man

Jeon Bae-soo plays the role of the masked man in the #Alive cast. He has also been seen in many movies like Bimilui Soop 2 (2020), Modeonboi (2008) and Sarangeul Nochida (2006). His role was also well commended.

