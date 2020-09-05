'Tremors 3' Cast Had Talented Actors Who Made The Monster Drama Come Alive On-screen

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection is the 3 instalment in the Tremors series of monster drama films. The series has 7 instalments till now with the latest instalment scheduled to release in the month of October this year. Have a look at the cast of Tremors 3.

Tremors 3 cast and characters

Michael Gross

Michael Gross portrays the role of Burt Gummer in the third instalment of the Tremors franchise. Gummer has been a part of all the movies of the series including the 2020 instalment Tremors: Shrieker Island. Michael Gross is also known for his role in Family Ties. The actor has appeared in 70 titles and was also a part of Tremors: The Show.

Charlotte Stewart

Tremors 3 cast also includes Charlotte Stewart in the role of Nancy Sterngood. She was also a part of the first movie of the series titled Tremors. The actor has been a part of almost 48 titles which include shows, movies and cameo roles. Stewart is famous for her role in the show Little House on The Prairie as Miss Beadle.

Ariana Richards

Ariana Richards plays Mindy Sterngood in Tremors 3 and was also a part of Tremors (1990). Richards has been a part of 15 television shows and 11 movies throughout her career. The actress made her debut in the industry with Into the Homeland. Ariana was critically acclaimed for her role as Lex Murphy in Jurassic Park (1993) and won 5 awards for the same.

Tony Genaro

Tremors 3 cast also features Tony Genaro as Miguel. He was also a part of Tremors (1990). Genaro has appeared in over 32 titles throughout his career. Tony was also worked at the San Francisco Movie Theatre and often performed opposite Carl Weathers. He is famously known for his role as Miguel in the Tremors series.

Robert Jayne

Robert Jayne appears as Melvin Plug in the movie Tremors 3 and was also seen in the first movie of the series. Robert has featured in 6 movies and 11 television shows throughout his career till now.

Tremors 3 cast - Supporting roles

The supporting cast features Shawn Christian as Jack Sawyer, Susan Chuang as Jodi Chang, Barry Livingston as Dr. Andrew Merliss, John Pappas as Agent Charlie Rusk, Billy Rieck as Buford, Tom Everett as Agent Frank Statler and Mary Gross as a tourist.

