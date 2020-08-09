Joker's Iconic Character Came Alive On Celluloid When These Stellar Actors Played The Role

There are numerous actors who have either played the exhilarating role of 'Joker' in DC World's Batman movies or drama series. But, only a few A-list actors managed to deliver a remarkable performance as the psycho antagonist 'Joker' on celluloid. Here is a list of those actors who managed to give an unforgettable performance as 'Joker' in films and series.

List of Celebrated Actors Who Gave Memorable Performance As 'Joker'

1. Cesar Romero (1966)

The first actor who essayed the role of the iconic comic character 'Joker' is the much-celebrated late veteran actor Cesar Julio Romero Jr. The stellar performer played 'Joker' for the first time in the Batman series released in the year 1966. Whereas, Adam West played Batman.

2. Jack Nicholson (1989)

Popular actor Jack Nicholson in the year 1989 played the first-ever 'Joker' on the silver screen for the film Batman. His performance as the notorious villain sure made a huge impact on the admirers of DC fandom. Michael Keaton played the role of Batman in the movie helmed by filmmaker Tim Burton which did outstanding business at the BO.

3.Heath Ledger (2008)

If there's one man who made the 'Clown Prince of Crime' in the sense of the word "iconic" is none other than late actor Heath Ledger. He was the stupendous actor who played the Joker in the Dark Knight and made the movie a memorable one. Released in the year 2008, he was lauded for his work by the spectators and critics both. Ledger also bagged the 'Best Actor' academy award for his surreal portrayal as Joker in The Dark Knight movie.

4. Michael Emerson (2012)

Next in the name of actors who played the difficult role of Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is Micheal Emerson. Directed by Jay Oliva, in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns played a much older joker in terms of age in the thriller film. In this Jay Olivia film, Joker's character was much appreciated by the critics. Veteran actor Peter Weller played Batman on the big screen, who is forced to come out of retirement due to Joker's threats.

5. Jared Leto (2016)

Jared Leto did a spectacular job when he transformed into the "latest incarnation" of Joker's character in the blockbuster film Suicide Squad. The famous actor who generally donnes a beard and long hair in personal life opted for a clean-shaven look and short-coloured hairdo to look his part in Suicide Squad. The David Ayer movie is about a group of prisoners who go on a suicide mission to save the world.

6. Joaquin Phoenix (2019)

An A-list Hollywood star who is also amongst the highest-paid actors in the world, Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker the movie is nothing short of sheer brilliance displayed on a theatrical screen. Joaquin Phoenix was also awarded the much-prestigious Oscar trophy in the Best Actor category for playing 'Joker' in the psychological thriller film. In fact, Joaquin is the second actor after Heath Ledger who played the 'Joker' in the Dark Knight and won the Oscar Award in the category.

