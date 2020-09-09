'#Alive' Starts Streaming On Netflix, Check Out Details Regarding The Korean Zombie Movie

#Alive was recently added to the list of zombie action movies on Netflix. It is a South Korean movie released this year based on the 2014 script Alone and was later worked on by the director of #Alive movie 2020. The movie released in South Korea on June 24, 2020, while it was launched on Netflix on September 8, 2020. Read the full story to know more about the zombie action and horror drama, #Alive.

Everything you should know about #Alive on Netflix

Directed by Cho Il-Hyung, the movie stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-Hye in the lead. The story revolves around a gamer who likes spending his time streaming and playing video games. He is horror-struck when he witnesses zombies all around his apartment and the city.

The story is an attempt to survive the mysterious virus outburst and people are stuck in their homes without any Wi-Fi or telephonic communication. They can only know the outside condition via the news on television. The movie is flooded with thrilling and horrifying scenes. Check out the trailer of #Alive movie 2020-

Yoo Ah In plays the role of gamer. Oh Joon Woo has almost lost the hope to survive after he comes to know that his family got killed by the zombies. His hope boosts up when he meets Kim Yoo-bin, another survivor who helps him survive smartly. Her role is essayed by Park Shin-Hye. Other cast members of #Alive include Lee Hyun-Wook, Lee Chae-Kyung, Oh Hye-won, Jeon-Bae-soo, Lee-Hyun-Wook.

Other Korean Netflix Originals

Apart from #Alive on Netflix, The Heirs is another popular series to watch. Also known as the Inheritors, it is a South Korean TV series that revolves around the lives of rich high-school students as they are about to take up their family business along with the obstacles they have to overcome.

The Heirs cast includes #Alive actor Park Shin-Hye, Lee-Min-ho, KimWoo-bin, Jung-Chan-woo to name a few. Other popular Korean Netflix originals are Train To Busan, Lucid Dream, Steel Rain, Forgotten, Okja and several others.

