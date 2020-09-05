From 'Away' To 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India', Netflix Shows To Watch This Weekend

Netflix is an online streaming service that allows its users to view the platform's shows and films. The OTT platform puts together a myriad of shows and movies from various genres that a member can choose from and watch without a break at any time. It is very common among people to binge-watch shows and series on Netflix. Here is a list of shows, movies and series that one can watch on Netflix this week.

Away

The new Netflix show Away released on the OTT platform on September 4, 2020. The show stars Hilary Swank, Ato Essandoh and Mark Ivanir in pivotal roles. The series revolves around Emma Green and her crew, who'll make their journey to Mars. Audiences will see Emma's difficult adventure that must leave her husband and daughter to embark on this journey. The mission may take three years and it may not be likely that the crew may return home safe or alive.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

I'm Thinking of Ending Things released on September 4, 2020, on the OTT platform. The film is written and directed by Charlie Kaufman and also stars Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley in lead roles. The drama is based on a novel by Iain Reid of Canadian descent. The novel was published in the USA back in 2016. The book won the highest laurels for its plot, and exciting twists and turns, according to National Public Radio.

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Season 1)

An exceptionally fascinating German movie, this is a must-watch for foreign language cinema enthusiasts. The trailer has gained huge publicity. The plot revolves around a working woman who works in a diner even as a chef. She assumes that she only has superpowers to discover she is part of a widespread conspiracy.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

This Netflix show is about India's biggest business tycoons who have taken a huge downturn since attaining high successes. The documentary shows the stories of Ramalinga Raju, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Subrata Roy. Watch the trailer below.

