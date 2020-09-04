'Away' Netflix Release Date: Details On The New Show Starring Hilary Swank & Ato Essandoh

Away is the new series on Netflix on the life of Emma Green and her astronaut crew. The show will have 10 episodes that will air for 60 minutes each and will release worldwide on Netflix today. Read ahead to know more about Away web series episodes and cast.

Away Netflix release date

The new Netflix show Away will release on the OTT platform today. The show will feature actors like Hilary Swank, Ato Essandoh and Mark Ivanir in the lead roles. The plot of the series will revolve around Emma Green and her crew, who will make their journey to land on Mars. Fans will see the tough expedition of Emma who will have to leave her husband and her daughter to embark on this journey. The mission will take three years and the crew might not return home safe or alive.

Away Cast

The show was inspired by the 2014 Esquire article written by Chris Jones. The article was about Scott Kelly's journey to the space station with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Momienko. Take a look at the cast of the show:

Hilary Swank as Emma Green

Ato Essandoh as Kwesi

Mark Ivanir as Misha

Ray Panthaki as Ram

Vivian Wu as Yu

Talitha Bateman as Alexis Logan

Josh Charles as Matt Logan

Jason Katmins, the producer of the show, mentioned in an interview with Express that he and Matt Reeves had read the 'Esquire article about space by Chris Jones called Away'. Jason mentioned that he really wanted to create a show that was in space but on themes related to a 'deeply human, emotional, relatable' plot rather than a science fiction.

Jason also added that the team wanted to look at being 'away' in different 'forms' and mentioned that they ended up bringing the idea to writer Andrew Hinderaker who then wrote the script. Andrew also came up with 'this very personal way into' the story.

About the cast, Jason said in the interaction that the story was really about Emma and how she has to leave her family at a crucial time when they need her the most.

