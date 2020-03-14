'American Idol' To Have Auditions On A Boat For The First Time Ever; Fans Share Excitement

American Idol is currently one of the most loved reality TV shows. The show is currently in its 18th season and is winning all the love from fans. The judges of the show are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Brian and the show airs on ABC Network. The show recently revealed that this is the first time they are going to hold auditions on a boat and fans are loving it.

The makers recently shared a video where one can see Katy Perry is seen talking to the judges and telling them about how wonderful the day is and asks them that why aren’t they on a boat relaxing. Luke Brian then tells her that they are auditioning for American Idol therefore they can’t go out.

Lionel Richie replies telling him they can even audition on a boat. And soon, the next scene shows the judges of American Idol headed on to the boat. And along the way, they meet a candidate who was practicing her song. And the judges take her along to the boat as they start American Idol's auditions.

As per reports, this Sunday will be the last day of American Idol's auditions all over the country. American Idol's auditions were held in Savannah, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Oregon; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Los Angeles, California. The idea of auditioning on the boat has got fans excited. Take a look at a few fan reactions.

Fan reactions to American Idol's auditions

Osick ! The idol auditions are on a boat #americanidol — 𝒞𝑜𝓁𝑒𝓉𝓉𝑒 𝑅𝑜𝓈𝒾𝓉𝒶 (@__cgxo) January 31, 2013

Also read | Katy Perry Faints On 'American Idol' Sets After Gas Leak; Video Leaves Fans Concerned

Wow so they did the Long Beach auditions on a boat #AmericanIdol — Lola Belle  (@SoftTouch_) January 31, 2013

Also read | Katy Perry Will Not Be Inviting Fellow Judges To Her Wedding Because Of THIS Reason

"@IAmTylerIacona: Auditions on a boat. I like it. #AmericanIdol" why not. Its very original. ! — ɱεɼʗƴʗ¡Ɛɼɼɑ (@Mercy_Cierra) January 31, 2013

Also read | Katy Perry's Glamorous Shoe Collection Proves She Has Shoes For Every Occasion

Cool. The first audition takes place on a boat. #AmericanIdol — Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) February 17, 2020

Also read | Katy Perry's Tropical Dress Twins With Cocktail-coloured Sunset Of Hawaii; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.