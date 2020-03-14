The Debate
'American Idol' To Have Auditions On A Boat For The First Time Ever; Fans Share Excitement

Hollywood News

American Idol is currently one of the most loved reality TV shows. The judges of the show go on to audition for the first time on a boat and fans are excited.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
American Idol

American Idol is currently one of the most loved reality TV shows. The show is currently in its 18th season and is winning all the love from fans. The judges of the show are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Brian and the show airs on ABC Network. The show recently revealed that this is the first time they are going to hold auditions on a boat and fans are loving it.

The makers recently shared a video where one can see Katy Perry is seen talking to the judges and telling them about how wonderful the day is and asks them that why aren’t they on a boat relaxing. Luke Brian then tells her that they are auditioning for American Idol therefore they can’t go out.

Lionel Richie replies telling him they can even audition on a boat. And soon, the next scene shows the judges of American Idol headed on to the boat. And along the way, they meet a candidate who was practicing her song. And the judges take her along to the boat as they start American Idol's auditions.

As per reports, this Sunday will be the last day of American Idol's auditions all over the country. American Idol's auditions were held in Savannah, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; Sunriver, Oregon; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Los Angeles, California. The idea of auditioning on the boat has got fans excited. Take a look at a few fan reactions.

Fan reactions to American Idol's auditions

First Published:
COMMENT
