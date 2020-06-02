Baz's Death: LaurDIY Mourns Ex-boyfriend In A Heartfelt YouTube Video; See Clip Here

On May 31, 2020, Canadian YouTube star LaurDIY took to her YouTube channel to share the news of the death of Sebastian Morris also known as Baz, her ex-boyfriend. Lauren Riihimaki also known as LaurDIY paid a heartfelt tribute to her ex-boyfriend Baz who passed away on May 27, 2020. In a six-minute video, Lauren discussed her relationship with Baz and discussed the cause of Baz's death. She went onto reveal some intricate details of his personality and the fond memories LaurDIY and Baz had since adolescence.

Who was Baz?

Baz short for Sebastian, was the LaurDIY’s ex-boyfriend and childhood friend. Baz had appeared in many of her earlier videos. The two dated from 2010 till 2015 before parting ways to pursue different endeavours and career paths. LaurDIY and Baz called quits on their relationship as she wanted to focus on her career, while Baz wanted to pick up solo adventurous activities such as hiking and camping. The former couple reconnected in 2018 when Baz lost his father in a motorcycle accident.

Baz’s cause of death

LaurDIY revealed that Baz died as a result of an epileptic seizure during one of his midnight swims on May 27, 2020. Baz drowned due to the seizure leading to his death. LaurDIY went on to mention that he spent the last two weeks before his death volunteering at a local hospital with Covid-19 patients.

LaurDIY and Baz's relationship

In her video, Lauren revealed that she and Baz spent the last year of their relationship as “best friends” rather than partners. Both her and Baz understood each other’s needs for different ways of living. LaurDIY revealed that Baz was suffering from epilepsy throughout his life.

However, he never let that come in the way of him living his life. She called her ex-boyfriend an "adventure junkee" in her video and addressed how free-spirited his personality was. LaurDIY revealed that Baz helped her when she started her YouTube channel. Baz had learned to film and edit her videos.

LaurDIY also revealed that Baz was there during her college graduation and all intimate family events. She described her ex-boyfriend as the most kindest and positive human being she knew. She also mentioned that he was someone who didn’t have much but would never hesitate to give up everything to make someone else happy.

