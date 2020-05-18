'Hey CarryMinati, Shaktimaan Supports You': Mukesh Khanna Opines In Favour Of The YouTuber

Joining the bandwagon of YouTube users who have been expressing their solidarity with Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, veteran television actor and producer Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Shaktimaan in the popular Doordarshan series, said that it was wrong of YouTube to delete his video. Khanna uploaded a video through his own YouTube channel Bheeshm International in which he can be heard saying, "If videos have to be deleted, then delete all those videos that are problematic.”.

Along with his expression of support for the young YouTuber, Mukesh Khanna also had some words of advise for CarryMinati. He said, “Choose your words and sentences properly. Don’t use words and sentences that hurt people’s sentiments. I want to tell CarryMinati that people support you and love you, which is why the selection of proper words is important. Sometimes, just because of the poor choice of words, we are proven wrong despite being right.”

Have a look:

Read | CarryMinati issues statement on deleted video: Guru Randhawa, Mannara & YouTubers react

The controversy over CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar’s TikTok vs YouTube: The End video for close to a week seemed to subside on Saturday after the YouTuber broke his silence. Though expressing his disappointment that a video being tipped for global records was deleted, he seemed to have accepted that the video won’t be restored by YouTube again, as he conveyed his gratitude to fans for the support. Not just fans, numerous celebrities also came out in his support after his statement.

Have a look at his statement:

Read | CarryMinati gets 'Most liked Indian YouTube video' tag for his recent upload: Watch video

For the unversed, fans of CarryMinati were furious at YouTube after TikTok vs YouTube: The End was pulled down for violating its 'terms of service.’ The video that hit back at TikToker Amir Siddiqui featured abuses and was deleted after it was reported for harassment and cyberbullying. The video had garnered 70 million views by then. In the statement, CarryMinati said that not getting any answers over it was ‘most disappointing’ for him, but he felt the video will remain ‘banned.’

Read | Instagram influencer Shubhankit Sharma asks YouTube to bring back CarryMinati's video

About the TikTok roast video

It all started with a video by a Tiktok user Amir Siddiqui in which he called out YouTubers and accused them of plagiarising TikTok content. In his video, Siddiqui not only compared both the mediums also said that the unity of the TikTok community is more than the YouTubers. This didn’t go well with CarryMinati and he roasted Amir in his video using cuss words that allegedly crossed the line.

Read | Bhuvan Bam backs CarryMinati after he shares heartfelt note on social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.