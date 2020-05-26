Find Out Amit Bhadana's Net Worth As He Becomes 1st Indian YouTuber To Hit 20M Subscribers

Amit Bhadana is a YouTuber with a staggering 20M subscribers. Amit also is the first Indian YouTuber to have achieved this milestone. The comedian is known for his chucklesome vines and parodies. Amit's videos receive massive love from fans. Here's a look at Amit Bhadana's net worth in 2020.

Amit Bhadana's net worth 2020

As per reports, Amit Bhadana's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 43.70 crore ($5.7 million). As per reports, Amit was tagged as India’s funniest YouTuber after his channel crossed BB Ki Vines’s subscriber numbers.

The YouTube star has made amazing videos with megastars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, singer, Sidhu Moose Wala, amongst others. Reportedly, Amit Bhadana's net worth is also a reflection of his sponsored content in his videos such as promoting apps. He promoted a language translation app called U Dictionary and several others.

Amit Bhadana's career

Amit Badhana commenced his YouTube channel on October 24, 2012, but started publishing full-fledged videos from March 1 2017. Within a short span, Amit Bhadana's subscriber count increased and made him one of the widely followed YouTubers on the social platform. Right from his first video published named, Exams Be Like. Boards Preparation Be Like, to his very recent one being, Kisse Behan Bhai Ke, Badhana never fails to impress fans with his comical content.

Born in Delhi in the year 1994, Amit Bhadana is reportedly a law graduate by profession. The idea of making YouTube videos clicked to him when he made a Dubsmash video of his friend, which went massively viral. And then, reports have it that the outpouring love from fans fostered Amit's confidence and he decided to start a YouTube channel. He began making entertaining videos in 2012 and since then, has not looked back. As of today, Amit Badhana's social media handles also give a glimpse of the numerous laurels he has achieved in his stellar career.

Recently, as Amit Bhadana's youtube channel gained 20M subscribers, he shared a thank you post on his social media. In his post, he is seen striking a pose with a wide smile while holding the tricolour national flag. In the caption, he wrote, "20 Million Youtube Parivaar / Abhi Mere Pass Shabd Nahin Hain." Moreover, he also conducted a live session and indulged in a fun chit-chat with fans.

