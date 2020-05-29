YouTuber 'rehomes' adopted son because of 'special needs', netizens furious

A US-based YouTuber and her partner are now being criticised online after they decided to "rehome" the infant they adopted two years back. In 2018, Myka Stauffer and her husband James Stauffer, both YouTubers, announced the adoption of Huxley from China for which they gained immediate popularity. However, soon after the adoption, they found out that the toddler had autism.

China only allows children with special needs to be adopted by US couples. According to reports, when the Stauffers adopted Huxley, they were told he had a brain tumour. However, later it was found that he was suffering from a psychological disease which prompted them to relocate him. Making a revelation in their new YouTube video-'an update on our family', James and Myra said that they weren't aware of the “special needs” of the child. In the clip, they further said that Huxley's needs required a different environment, therefore, he was relocated to a new, "forever home".

'We truly love him'

'For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting. We’ve never wanted to be in this position. And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible ... we truly love him,” James said in the clip.

Read: YouTuber Spindoctor Posts Video Of Work Done By Front-line COVID-19 Warriors, Watch

According to reports, Myka had adopted him in 2017 and made dozens of videos about the adoption process raising funds for Huxley. However, the recent announcement has shocked many. A petition on change.org also been started demanding the Myra to remove all of Huxley's monetized videos. Some have also argued that the adoption was her claim to fame writing that her youtube channel ‘skyrocketed ‘ after the adoption. Yet many other furiously commented that she gained profits, and sponsorship by sharing Huxley's stories.

Read: CarryMinati Issues Statement On Deleted Video: Guru Randhawa, Mannara & YouTubers React

Read: Technical Guruji Trends On Twitter As YouTuber Deletes TikTok From His Phones

I’m so disgusted. @MykaStauffer used Huxleys adoption for clicks, likes and praise and when life got tough she gave him up. Poor sweet baby abandoned not once but twice. Shame on the Stauffers. — Brew (@BrewBrit) May 27, 2020

My heart aches for poor Huxley. They dragged this poor little boy all the way from China, making him start all over again, then giving up on him🥺80% of her followers she gained from the adoption story, got sponsorships and her subs even funded the trip to China #mykastauffer — valeria (@madsleighton) May 27, 2020

Imagine adopting a little boy from China who’s an orphan with special needs, taking him away from everything he knows, only to give him up and “rehome” him a few years later. Some of these YouTube families are actually shocking. #mykastauffer — lily (@_lxlyevie) May 27, 2020

Read: YouTuber Spindoctor Posts Video Of Work Done By Front-line COVID-19 Warriors, Watch