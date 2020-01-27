Mammootty's 'Shylock' Opening Box Office Collection Beats 'Darbar' And 'Big Brother'

Mammootty starrer Shylock recently hit the silver screens. Ever since the project was announced, fans have not been able to keep calm about it. The film marks the third collaboration of Mammootty with director Ajai Vasudev after RajadhiRaja and Masterpiece.

The film is packed with mass entertaining elements that promise to be a complete entertainer. With its successful run at the Box Office, Shylock has become one of the highest-grossing films of Mammootty. Check out the film's Box Office collection.

Shylock - Weekend Box Office update and collection

Shylock's day one collection at the Box Office beats 2020's highest opener movies, Darbar and Big Brother. The film managed to earn Rs. 4.14 crores in Kerela. Shylock is witnessing great collections in Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram.

In the next two days, the Mammootty starrer reportedly collected around Rs. 8 crores at the Box Office. On the fourth day of its release, the film reportedly earned Rs. 4 crores. Hence, the overall collection of Shylock in the first four days of its release is around Rs. 16 crores. The worldwide collection of the film in four days is around Rs. 20 crores whereas the overseas collection of the film is around Rs. 7 crores in the first three days.

Shylock also stars Meena and Tamil actor Rajkiran in pivotal roles. Mammootty essays the role of a ruthless money lender and gangster in the film, which has also been dubbed in Tamil and also marks the return of Meena after almost two years. She was last seen in the 2017 film, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Promo Image Credits - Mammootty Instagram

