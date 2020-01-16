The Debate
Mohanlal's 'Big Brother' Wins Hearts, Fans Hail Its 'intriguing Plot'

Others

Mohanlal-starrer Big Brother's Twitter reviews have started pouring in, where the audience is appreciating the action scenes, plot and much more. Read on.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mohanlal

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal's latest film, Big Brother released in Kerala today, that is January 16, 2020. Following which, fans of Mohanlal took to Twitter to express their views on the Mohanlal-starrer. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Honey Rose, and Arbaaz Khan in the lead, is directed by Bodyguard fame Siddique. Here is what audiences have to say about Big Brother

Mohanlal-starrer Big Brother reviews: 

 


The movie, that marks the Mollywood debut of Arbaaz Khan, seems to have impressed the audiences with its intriguing storyline and impressive action sequences. Apart from Mohanlal, Big Brother's cast includes Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, and Tini Tom in pivotal roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mohanlal, who was last seen in Prithviraj's directorial Lucifer, is currently busy shooting for Jeethu Joseph's Ram. The forthcoming movie, starring Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, was recently announced. The poster of the forthcoming movie was released on Mohanlal's social media, amping up the expectation of the audiences. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Besides the upcoming film, Mohanlal also has historical drama Marakkar up for release. The film, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshini, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, among others. Touted to be the most expensive Malayalam movie, Marakkar will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. 

