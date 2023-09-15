BLACKPINK Lisa Gets Hit In The Face As Mob Turns Chaotic At Airport, Video Goes Viral

BLACKPINK Lisa returned from her trip to Thailand on Friday, September 15. The K-pop idol's arrival at the airport however was marred by an unpleasant experience. Professionally, BLACKPINK Lisa has also been in the news with speculation around her contract renewal with her talent management company YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK Lisa debuted back in 2016 with K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK.

She is one of the house ambassadors for high-jewellery brand Bulgari since July 2020, just one among her many international involvements.

There have been rumours about BLACKPINK Lisa allegedly rejecting a $40 million contract with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK Lisa mobbed at airport



BLACKPINK Lisa's arrival at the Incheon International Airport turned into a chaotic affair. The K-pop idol painstakingly made her way through the sea of fans awaiting to welcome her. The rapper ended up being mobbed.

I appreciate the person who gave Lisa that Love plushy. She was able to hold onto it while she was getting mobbed. You can tell it gave her some comfort and was able to take a deep breath from this whole hectic situation



pic.twitter.com/gmBBDdlTKu — BO$$ Pink 💛 (@BossPink_Lili) September 15, 2023



An attempt by an overexcited fan to hand BLACKPINK Lisa a gift ended up becoming an unpleasant experience fo her. The fan mistakenly ended up hitting Lisa in the face as commotion ensued. The rapper, however, kept her calm as she made her way out of the premises.

Update on BLACKPINK Lisa's contract renewal

BLACKPINK Lisa's contract renewal has been a matter of speculation in the international media for a while. Recently, there were reports that the K-pop idol reportedly turned down a $40 million offer from her talent management agency, YG Entertainment, despite months of negotiations.

The agency, however, has now addressed these speculations with an affirmative statement. As per the statement, the reports doing the rounds of the internet are not true. It read, "We are still discussing contract renewals with Lisa. The rumors that are going around are nothing that is confirmed."