'Better Call Saul' Gives 'Breaking Bad' Fans A Treat, Gomie And Hank Reunite On The Show

Breaking Bad fans are currently rejoicing from the appearance of their two favourite DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez making an appearance on Better Call Saul. For those of you who are not aware of this, Better Call Saul plot takes place before the storyline of Breaking Bad. The recent episode Better Call Saul is creeping closer to that of Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad fans were in a celebratory mode when a spin-off series of the 2008 series was announced. This spin-off series titled Better Call Saul has since then bagged several awards. Recently, Breaking Bad fans were completely surprised when two of Breaking Bad's characters made an appearance on Better Call Saul.

These Breaking Bad characters are none other than DEA agents Hank Schrader and Steve “Gomie” Gomez. These two characters made an appearance in Better Call Saul’s recent episode, “The Guy for This”. This appearance comes after last week’s episode that documented Domingo’s arrest. After this arrest, Saul Goodman is called for his legal advice. Saul’s legal assistance than puts him right in front of Hank and Gomez. After this reunion, Breaking Bad fans could not help but rejoice over this mini-reunion.

They are clearly not buying this. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/FXs5odrq66 — Better Call Saul | Mondays at 9/8c (@BetterCallSaul) March 3, 2020

It appears they’re trying to setup Gustavo. But when you setup Gus, you lose. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/3mfoc6cFAu — Montoya 🦋 (@monrail) March 3, 2020

IM TAKING A SHIT RN DONT SPOIL IT pic.twitter.com/m3DuBEkfDq — Jandy (@pewpewjandy) March 3, 2020

Seeing Hank and Gomez tonight is kind of like when Gus first turned up, and the Salamancas. It's a delightful treat that enriches the world of #BreakingBad & #BetterCallSaul. This must be how you superhero franchise fans feel with end of credit cameos and stuff. pic.twitter.com/08TxLVdz3p — Tricia Grace ⛄ (@sapphiremoon01) March 3, 2020

