Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episode 6 Had Shades Of Love & Friendship Along With #Peraltiago Feels

The episode 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 delved into relationships between a pair of characters in the show. There were instances of Amy Santiago and Jake Peralta’s romance, Charles Boyle and Rosa Diaz’s friendship, Terry Jeffords and Raymond Holt’s bickering and Hitchcock and Scully’s bromance. The episode showed the characters and the progress in their lives for six months. Here is a Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode update.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netizens Deal With 'broken Hearts' On The Debbie Fogle Twist

Relationships shown in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's latest episode

Amy and Jake try for a baby

The episode trace how Amy and Jake are trying hard to conceive a baby. The episode begins with them talking about how they are planning it out, but Jake asks Amy to try it the ‘Jake way’. The two then realise that even the spontaneity of Jake way was not working. Amy then brings out a whole plan for 6 months which also exhausts the two. When Hitchcock announces that his fiancé is pregnant, Jake and Amy also try the Hitchcock way, which meant not caring about anything. In the end, Jake and Amy finally give up. The episode ends with Amy saying that there are still no results.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg Says 'Debbie Goes Crazy' As He Teases The Next Episode

Charles Boyle and Rosa Diaz care for guinea pigs

Charles and Rosa are seen trying to take care of a guinea pig family. Terry commands them to have the guinea pigs removed from the precinct, but they hide them in one of the rooms. Before they knew, the guinea pigs kept on procreating and they reached up to 600. As Jake and Amy try to find a private place for themselves, they end up in the room full of guinea pigs and the secret is out. Finally, Terry handles the situation and Charles and Rosa are relieved.

Terry tries to teach Holt a lesson

Raymond Holt reveals to Terry that he is fed up of taking care of the same beat and would like to change. Terry explains that it will help Holt to know more about the people who live there. Holt disagrees and is annoyed at Terry. At the end of the episode, he realises that he has made friends with the people and pets there and admits to Terry about it.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episode Shows Ghosts Of Rosa's Past Along With Debbie's Dilemma

Hitchcock and Scully’s bromance

The episode begins with Hitchcock’s divorce party. The cake has two men figures on the top and it is also a rainbow cake. Scully says that it is because he likes all the flavours of the cake that they ordered it. Taking inspiration from Cinderella, Hitchcock tries to find his lady love with the help of her teeth. When he is getting married in the end, Scully officiates the wedding and keeps talking about how he loves Hitchcock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on Comedy Central every Monday at 10 pm.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Is All Praises Of Vanessa Bayer For Her Role As Debbie Fogle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.