The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Is All Praises Of Vanessa Bayer For Her Role As Debbie Fogle

Television News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's cast took to Twitter to praise Vanessa Bayer for her role as Debbie Fogle in the show. Read to know what they had to say and tweeted.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The recent episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine showed how Debbie Fogle stole the drugs and guns from the precinct for a drug mafia. It might be the last episode featuring Debbie as she was arrested for the theft. In the light of this, the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine took to Instagram to praise Vanessa Bayer, who played the role of Debbie in the show.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episode Shows Ghosts Of Rosa's Past Along With Debbie's Dilemma

The cast appreciates Vanessa Bayer

Dan Goor, who the writer and producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, praised Vanessa for her acting. He called her a Comedy God. Here is what he wrote:

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Andy Samberg Says 'Debbie Goes Crazy' As He Teases The Next Episode

Next in line of praises was Andre Braugher. Andre plays the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the show. Andre gave a special shoutout to Vanessa for her portrayal of Debbie in the show.

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netizens Deal With 'broken Hearts' On The Debbie Fogle Twist

A fan of the show tweeted appreciation for Vanessa and also sent her love to the actor. Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz in the show, retweeted this. She also said that it is the same for her.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': The Jimmy Jabs Are Back With A Bang And They Are Better Than Ever!

Terry Crews, who plays the role of Terry Jeffords in the show, praised Vanessa for her acting. He also said that it was a blast to have her on the show.

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Share Their Favourite Sandwiches In Latest BTS Video; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS