Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netizens Deal With 'broken Hearts' On The Debbie Fogle Twist

Television News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's episode 4 shows a twist concerning the character of Debbie Fogle. Here is how netizens reacted to this twist on Twitter. Read here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
brooklyn nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's episode four of season seven ended with an unexpected twist. Debbie Fogle, shown to be very innocent, is seen stealing some packages from the evidence lockup and guns from the precinct and leaving. This sent all the netizens to a complete shock as they could not believe that Debbie could do something like this. 

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': The Jimmy Jabs Are Back With A Bang And They Are Better Than Ever!

Here are some hilarious reactions on Twitter on the twist:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's official page posted a meme on their Instagram. This was followed by the fans joining them as they expressed their shock and anger against Debbie. Here is the post: 

Fan Reactions

ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Cast Share Their Favourite Sandwiches In Latest BTS Video; Watch

 

While some expressed their shock, others tried to get to the root of this. Many claimed that Debbie is doing this to find the truth behind the murder of her twin sister. Debbie had shared this as her motive of joining the NYPD in the first episode:

 ALSO READ | 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Melissa Fumero Gives Birth To Her Second Son

ALSO READ | Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Gina Linetti Is The Right Combination Of Weirdness And Confidence

 

 

