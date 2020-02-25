Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Netizens Deal With 'broken Hearts' On The Debbie Fogle Twist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's episode four of season seven ended with an unexpected twist. Debbie Fogle, shown to be very innocent, is seen stealing some packages from the evidence lockup and guns from the precinct and leaving. This sent all the netizens to a complete shock as they could not believe that Debbie could do something like this.

Here are some hilarious reactions on Twitter on the twist:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's official page posted a meme on their Instagram. This was followed by the fans joining them as they expressed their shock and anger against Debbie. Here is the post:

Did you figure out the twist? If you don't have a clue, catch up on #Brooklyn99: https://t.co/hNcKRybT7z pic.twitter.com/bneaNutavc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 24, 2020

Fan Reactions

me at the beginning of the episode: omg I love Debbie she's so great



me at the end of the episode: pic.twitter.com/1HSJ5dCGAh — letisha (@glittermix99) February 24, 2020

While some expressed their shock, others tried to get to the root of this. Many claimed that Debbie is doing this to find the truth behind the murder of her twin sister. Debbie had shared this as her motive of joining the NYPD in the first episode:

debbie's true motive is shes going to solve her twin sisters murder using the guns and drugs she stole from the precinct — Mercedes // ImMercedesD's s*spended (@ThisIsSadiemamd) February 24, 2020

I LIKE DEBBIE SO IMMA GIVE HER THE BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT. YA'LL CAN'T RUIN HER LIKE DIS. — 🍃🌪️ (@IDontNeedAMap) February 24, 2020

i hope she’s just trying to find her twins killer😡 — aylin (@afteroses) February 24, 2020

Is it related to her sister’s kidnapping or murder? Don’t remember the exact story? But didn’t she become a cop just because of that? I don’t know how that would relate to what she did but that’s the only explanation i have on my mind — ASH. 🕊 (@ASH_1807) February 24, 2020

