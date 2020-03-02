Brooklyn Nine-Nine's New Episode Shows Ghosts Of Rosa's Past Along With Debbie's Dilemma

The episode 4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 ended with a cliffhanger as the new character Debbie is seen stealing drugs and guns from the precinct. Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 episode 5 finally reveals the reason behind Debbie's activities and also shows how does the squad deal with the same. There are some heart-touching as well as hilarious moments in the episode as it touches on to Detective Rosa Diaz's past along with a mentor-mentee competition.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine recap

Debbie reveals the reason behind the theft

The squad figures out right at the beginning of the episode that Debbie is the one who stole the cocaine and guns. She also immediately confesses with the theft. While the squad tries to figure out why Debbie did what she did, Rosa and Jake have different ideas. Rosa does not want to spare Debbie but Jake thinks there is some innocent reason behind it. Debbie then reveals that she was offered by Silvio Nucci, a drug lord.

Rosa and Jake fake being dirty cops

In order to catch Nucci as well as save Debbie's life, Jake plans that he and Rosa will pretend to be on Nucci's side as well. They go with Debbie in a hotel from where they will come to know about the drop-off. Rosa could not keep the pretence for long and is knocked out by Debbie. Debbie also does quite a lot of cocaine in the process. Jake keeps up with the pretence as much as he could and even pretends to be attracted to Debbie.

Rosa's ghosts of the past

When Debbie's mother scolds her for everything, Rosa speaks up angrily. She reveals that she was never accepted by her parents. She talked about how they pointed out her flaws and never helping her when things got messy. She also talks about how she used to believe that their tough love had made her stronger but she wished that they were nice to her. Rosa then uses this to help Debbie change her mind and help Jake and Rosa instead.

Amy and Holt do a face-off

Debbie wrote a personal diary in which she wrote about her day to day things. Amy, Holt and Boyle are given the responsibility to read these diaries and get some evidence. Amy and Holt then go on to do a face-off as the two compete on who will read the diaries faster.

Bonus!

Jake Peralta tries to bad mouth all the people in the precinct in front of Debbie. He says that Holt is a blowhard, Terry Jeffords is all brawn and no brains, and Boyle is a laughing stock. He then goes on to bad mouth Amy but starts gushing about her, "Amy is just the worst, I mean she thinks she is so smart, so pretty, and she makes me feel good about the world and my place in it."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on Comedy Central every Monday at 10 pm.

