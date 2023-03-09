BTS J-Hope And V Reunite To Perform On The Streets Dance Challenge

BTS members J-Hope and V recently delighted their fans when the duo reunited after a long time to perform a special dance challenge on former’s song On the Streets. BTS agency BigHit shared the video on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday (March 8). The clip begins with J-Hope standing on a basketball court wearing a white sweatshirt and black baggy pants. While V can be seen standing in the distance with a basketball in his hands. He attempts to shoot the ball towards the hoop but fails miserably. The two then walk towards each other and break into a perfectly coordinated dance after shaking hands and sharing a hug.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, J-Hope also did this dance challenge with other members of the group including Jimin and Suga.

J-Hope begins military enlistment process

J-Hope is currently in the process of enlisting for his mandatory military service for the South Korea army. BigHit Music previously confirmed that the BTS star has applied to withdraw the postponement of his enlistment. He is the second member of BTS to start his military enlistment process.

Before him, BTS’ oldest member Jin enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13 last year and is presently stationed in the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training facility in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, where he commands his battalion. Jin will be released from service on June 12, 2024, a day before the group's 11th debut anniversary.

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for sometime, However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to fulfil the compulsory military service.