BTS J-Hope Shares Emotional Note For ARMYs Before Leaving For Military, Flaunts Crew Cut

Following in the footsteps of Jin, BTS member J-Hope has also enlisted in the South Korean military. He will be fulfilling his mandatory military service for 18-20 months. Although the date of his joining wasn’t confirmed by the BTS' agency BigHit, there have been rumours of the rapper enlisting on April 18. Earlier in the day, Jin also confirmed that date of J-hope’s enlistment by commenting on his Weverse post.

Now, J-Hope has shared his last post on his Instagram handle prior to reporting for duty on Tuesday. In a handwritten note, J-hope said, “I’ll be healthy and go and return well!!” He also debuted his new haircut in a selfie he shared with the note. ARMYs got emotional as J-Hope's last mesage for them, before he heads off to miltary, sufaced online. Check out the post here.

Earlier, BigHit Music released a statement on Jung Hoseok's military enlistment in the South Korean army and wrote, "We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry."

More on BTS' miltary service

Members of BTS were previously granted a temporary exemption from military service. It was established in October last year that the seven-person boy band would be required to complete the mandatory military duty. Jin, the senior member of the group, is presently serving in the military and keeps sharing updatees with the fans.

Talking about BTS comeback as a group, Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of BigHit, shared that fans shouldn't place all of their hopes of a comeback in the year 2025. He continued by saying that he couldn't promise a year since BTS and HYBE would need time to prepare after the members' military service.