BTS Jungkook Warns Fans Against Sending Food To His House: Even If You...

BTS Jungkook recently opened up about the invasive behaviour of his fans. The singer penned a polite but strict note on the fan site Weverse warning them against sending food to his house. Jungkook also stated that if it doesn’t stop he will take legal action against the them..

In a note on Weverse, Jungkook wrote, "Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it I'm requesting. If it's sent one more time, I'll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take measures. Therefore, please stop."

23.05.04 JUNGKOOK WEVERSE POST asking not to send delivery food to his home😩😩😩



He really needs to beg you ??? Please leave him alone!! This is beyond disgusting. Stop invading his privacy!!!!



RESPECT JUNGKOOK



BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK #ProtectJungkook

@bts_bighit… pic.twitter.com/JQxdtHZvht — JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ (@Daily_JKUpdate) May 4, 2023

The problem arose days after Jungkook posted on Weverse, where he had shared recipes and cooked supper live for his fans. The BTS member frequently hosts live sessions from his home. While interacting with fans he provides his audience with updates about himself as well as his music.

Jungkook's work front

Jungkook has not yet announced his debut solo album, but he has remained active professionally. The golden maknae performed at the FIFA World Cup last year and sang the anthem titled Dreamers. Recently, he made headlines after he was appointed as Calvin Klein's global ambassador. Rumours of the Euphoria singer releasing his solo album in the 4th quarter of the year recently made rounds on the Internet. However, his BigHit Entertainment hasn’t released any statement regarding the news.

As a group, BTS is currently on hiatus due to its members going to the military under South Korean mandatory military service policy. Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to undergo military service. They will most likely return as a group in 2025. While Jin enlisted in December last year, J-hope joined him a few days ago.