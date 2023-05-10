BTS Taehyung Crosses 13 Million Followers On Spotify To Become Most Followed K-pop Soloist

BTS Taehyung has reached a new personal milestone. The South Korean boy band member has crossed 13 million followers on music streaming giant Spotify. This has made V the number one most followed K-pop soloist on the platform.

V achieves a personal milestone



BTS member Taehyung, popularly called V, has achieved a major personal milestone. The singer has crossed 13 million followers on the music streaming platform of Spotify. Achieving this milestone has also made V the number one most followed K-pop soloist on the platform. It must be noted that the singer has achieved this feat with all of 3 original soundtracks released on the platform.

V's solo OSTs



V has till date released only 3 solos under BTS' name since the group's debut in 2013. V's solos are Stigma which released in 2016, Singularity which released in 2018 and Inner Child which released in 2020. The three original solos were greatly appreciated by the fans and followers, with each charting on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. V's other singles include soundtracks composed and sung for the South Korean television shows. These include Sweet Night for South Korean show Itaewon Class in 2020 and Christmas Tree also for show Our Beloved Summer 2021. V has held on to his number one position as the most followed Kpop soloist on Spotify for the past week.

BTS' solo debuts



RM was the first member of the group to launch a simultaneous solo career. He released a mixtape titled RM, in 2015 with a total of 11 tracks. Suga's debut mixtape was released in 2016 titled August D. J-Hope's solo debut happened in 2018 with his mixtape Hope World. His next solo album, Jack In The Box will be arriving on July 15 this year. Jin's solo debut happened in 2019 with single Tonight being released as part of BTS’ annual Festa party. Jimin's first solo track was released back in 2018 on SoundCloud, called Promise. Jungkook made his solo debut Still With You in 2020 as part of BTS' annual Festa party.